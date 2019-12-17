Fake cancer treatments reportedly banned on Facebook

Angela Lang/CNET

Groups promoting fake cancer treatments have reportedly been banned from Facebook. Two of the groups that have now been shut out had around 33,000 members, according to BuzzFeed News Tuesday, and were removed from the social media site under Facebook's rules about violent and criminal behavior.

The groups had promoted the use of black salve to fight skin cancer and other types of cancer including breast cancer, BuzzFeed said, describing it as a caustic paste made of chloride and bloodroot that eats away at your flesh.

The US Food and Drug Administration considers black salve an illegal cancer treatment. The Facebook groups had shared DIY recipes and provided info on where to buy it outside the country, the report said.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.