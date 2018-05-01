Facebook's Zuckerberg unveils privacy tool 'clear history' ahead of F8

James Martin/CNET

Facebook is introducing a new privacy tool called "clear history," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday with a personal Facebook post.

The tool will allow you to see information about the apps and websites you've interacted with, and you'll be able to clear this information from your account.

The news came less within hours of the kickoff keynote at on Facebook's F8 developer conference, which is being held in San Jose. The mostly-annual conference began as a time for Facebook to announce major initiatives, such as its technology to connect user's accounts with websites around the web, as well as revamped designs for user's profile pages. Most recently, it's used the event to discuss better ways it's allowing app developers to tie into its services, like games for its Messenger service, augmented reality features for its Facebook app, and new artificial intelligence programs.

Zuckerberg has also increasingly used the event to discuss Facebook's role in the world as one of the internet's most powerful companies.

This is a developing story. Refresh soon for additional updates.

