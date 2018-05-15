Facebook's Youth Portal is trying to offer teens online safety tips

Facebook

Facebook announced the launch of an online safety website geared for teens on Monday, because social media websites and apps are indeed tough to deal with.

The problem? I don't think teens are going to read it.

The social network launched a "Youth Portal" which is nice looking, including colorful designs, basic instructions about how to control your privacy on the service and even some good advice about how to not become an internet troll.

Unfortunately, to get to these articles you have to click through a homepage that is begging you to explore each of the sections without giving an idea of what content to expect. For instance, the "Tips and Resources" section just describes itself as "Hear from your peers, in their own voices, about the issues that matter to them online. Read about change makers and get inspired to use online tools to find your voice, build new communities and deeper connections."

When you do click through, the next page gives you a choice between "Principles" and "Blogs." So now we have to click twice just to get to any meaningful content, and the audience still has no idea what that content will be. And that's too bad because the articles themselves, once I reached the "Blog," section are pretty thoughtful. This one is about not getting caught up in online drama and harassment. This one is about using Facebook to find online support communities about personal issues. And this one is about avoiding scams.

It's all pretty basic advice, but advice worth having online and re-developing to help teens avoid cyberbulling and other traumas that can take place in an always-connected society.

So, hopefully Facebook can eventually re-work this website so it doesn't "bury the lede" so hard, as we often say in a newsroom. Heck, it might be worth, re-naming it: I'm sure plenty of adults can use some thoughtfully written advice about online safety and etiquette too.