Facebook redesign will give website a new, cleaner look

Facebook

The Facebook website you remember will soon become a thing of the past.

The world's largest social network, which also redesigned its mobile app, unveiled a new look Tuesday for desktop that's expected to be released in the next few months.

Now playing: Watch this: Zuckerberg gives a first look at redesigned Facebook...

Overall, the website looks more minimalist than the current version and includes more white space. The top of the website is no longer dark blue. Instead, it's white and includes light grey icons for your News Feed, Facebook Messenger, notifications, the social network's video hub Watch, Marketplace and groups.

Facebook's logo, which used to be an f within a blue or white square, is also different. The letter f is now in a brighter and lighter blue circle.

Facebook's Stories, a feature that allows you to post photos and videos that disappear within 24 hours, is no longer on the right side of the page and represented by circles. Instead, they're featured in the middle and represented by rectangles like on Facebook's mobile app.

The website used to have a fourth column that displayed all your contacts for Facebook Messenger. Now there are three columns on the site but your contacts are displayed under suggested groups.

Facebook revealed the new design at its F8 developers conference, which starts today and ends Wednesday.