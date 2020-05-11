Facebook's virtual grad week will have a senior night, challenges, comedy day and more

Facebook

Facebook's virtual graduation week celebrations for the class of 2020 stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic is kicking off. Starting Monday, Instagram has added grad stickers for stories, as well as graduation challenges like posting throwback photos and senior quotes, while Facebook is honoring outstanding graduates today.

Senior night for athletes will be held on Instagram Tuesday, with basketball players Sabrina Ionescu and Myles Powell, softball player Shay Knighten, and footballer Andrew Pryts joining the party.

Instagram is hosting a virtual senior comedy day on Wednesday with shows by comedians Quinta Brunson, Cameron J. Henderson and Christine Snaps. Marina Keegan's essay The Opposite of Loneliness has been made into a film featuring images of 2020 graduates, which will debut on Facebook. Facebook Stories will also encourage seniors to take part in a grad walk Wednesday.

On Thursday, Instagram will "pay homage to the best and brightest students"; five winners of the Brooklyn Museum's competition for high school and college seniors will be announced in a virtual art show and given $5,000 in grants from Instagram; actors, dancers and gymnasts including Bryce Xavier, Nia Sioux and Livvy Dunne will join in on the Creators Instagram account, which will be posting yearbooks; and Instagram's Shop will have a grad gift guide .

Grad week culminates Friday, with the social media platform to host #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 on May 15 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Oprah Winfrey, Awkwafina, Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner and Lil Nas X will address the graduating class, and Miley Cyrus will perform her song "The Climb."

Facebook's virtual grad hub also has guides on how to host virtual graduation ceremony using Facebook Live, and there'll be a film on Facebook after commencement directed by Chris Wilcha showing clips from friends and family from Facebook Groups.