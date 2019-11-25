Facebook's Viewpoints app will pay you to take surveys, perform tasks

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook will reward users for taking surveys, completing tasks and participating in research with its new market research app, Facebook Viewpoints. The social media giant said it plans to use the insights from users 18 and older to improve Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal, Oculus and the general community, according to a company blog post.

After setting up a Facebook Viewpoints account, users will get an invite to join "programs." In the blog post, Facebook said it'll explain what information it's collecting, how it'll use it and how many points you'll receive for completing the program, which eventually translate into a payment via PayPal. The app asks for information like your name, email address, country of residence, date of birth and gender. It might ask you to share additional information, like your location, to qualify you for individual programs.

"We won't sell your information from this app to third parties. We also won't publicly share your Facebook Viewpoints activity on Facebook or on other accounts you've linked without your permission. And you can end your participation at any time," the social media site said in the blog post.

In January, Facebook landed in hot water over a similar operation -- the Facebook Research VPN app. Participants between the ages of 13 and 35 were paid $20 per month plus referral fees in exchange for handing over their phone and web activity to the company.

Facebook wasn't immediately available for comment.