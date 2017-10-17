Facebook's secret hardware lab is losing its chief visionary

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

After 18 months leading Facebook's research and development arm Building 8, Regina Dugan announced that she'll be stepping down early next year.

In a post on her Facebook page, Dugan wrote, "Today I am announcing that early next year, I will be leaving Facebook to focus on building and leading a new endeavor."

Dugan has a history of leading secretive technology focused initiatives. She was the head of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that develops emerging technology for military applications. Just before joining Facebook, Dugan led Google's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) team that worked on the Project Ara modular phone.

In Dugan's post, she quoted President John F. Kennedy's inaugural address.

Today I am announcing that early next year, I will be leaving Facebook to focus on building and leading a new endeavor.... Posted by Regina Dugan on Tuesday, October 17, 2017

