Facebook's Safety Check activated after explosions outside Kabul airport

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Facebook turned on its Safety Check feature Thursday after at least two explosions near Afghanistan's Kabul airport that killed members of the US military and Afghan citizens.

Safety Check allows Facebook users to mark themselves as safe during crises or disasters, such as shootings, terrorist attacks or earthquakes, letting their friends and family know they're alive. The feature is part of the social network's online hub for crisis response. A page for the attack in Kabul includes a function for allowing people to offer or request help, as well as news stories.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Twitter one explosion struck near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport and at least one other blast took place at or near the Baron Hotel. Kirby didn't provide a number of fatalities but confirmed the deaths included US service members.

It's unclear from reports what the situation at the airport is. The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed US official, reported that at least four US Marines and at least 60 Afghans died from the attack. Reuters reported that at least one of the explosions appeared to be caused by a suicide bombing. US officials strongly believe the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, that is opposed to the Taliban and US was responsible for the attack, Reuters reported.

Facebook's crisis response tools are another example of how the world's largest social network is responding after Taliban militants seized power in Afghanistan, prompting thousands of foreigner and Afghans to try to flee the country. The company also released a one-click tool so people in Afghanistan can lock their accounts to prevent people who aren't their friends from seeing posts on their timeline or sharing their profile photos.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.