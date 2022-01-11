Facebook's request to dismiss FTC's antitrust lawsuit has been denied

Sarah Tew/CNET

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected Facebook's request to dismiss a revised antitrust complaint filed by the US Federal Trade Commission.

The amended lawsuit, which the FTC filed in August, accuses the tech company of unlawfully maintaining its dominance in social networking by acquiring or eliminating companies it sees as competitive threats. Facebook, which rebranded itself to Meta, owns popular photo service Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp.

Last year, US District Judge James Boasberg dismissed an antitrust complaint filed by the FTC in 2020, saying the agency hadn't provided enough evidence that Facebook has monopoly power in personal social networking. What constitutes a social network is "hardly crystal clear," the judge said, noting that Facebook's services are free to consumers. The FTC then revised the lawsuit and included more data and evidence to support of its allegations that Facebook is a monopolist that abused its market power to harm its rivals.

In an opinion filed Tuesday, Boasberg said the FTC had cleared the bar for the case to move forward, saying the agency has "now alleged enough facts" to establish that Facebook possesses monopoly power it's held on to by snapping up its rivals. The judge noted, though, that the agency "may face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The FTC didn't immediately have a statement.