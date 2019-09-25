Facebook's Oculus wants to let you control VR with your hands

Scott Stein/CNET

For decades, science fiction has predicted that we will eventually control computers without a keyboard, mouse or controller. Instead, we'll waive our hands and control the virtual world.

Starting next year, Facebook says it'll be a step closer to that promise. New software being created for its $399 Oculus Quest headset will allow you to control the VR world with your hands, pointing and grabbing things with your real-life hands and seeing them manipulate things in the real world.

"The hardware is getting out of the way, and with each step, we're getting to a more immersive and natural experience," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, during a presentation at his company's Oculus Connect developer conference in San Jose Wednesday. "The first time you just wiggle your fingers and you see that full range of motion in your hands, it takes the experience to a whole new level."