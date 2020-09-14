Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 revealed in leaked promo videos

A pair of promotional videos have seemingly revealed Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 VR headset after being uploaded to the social network's marketing hub, as previously reported by The Verge. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 processor and is lighter than last year's original model, according to the videos.

It apparently includes up to 256GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. The strap has been redesigned to make the device easier to put on and take off your head, and the controllers have been updated to be more comfortable in your hands.

The videos note that the new headset offers nearly 2K resolution per eye and 50% more pixels than the first Quest.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also: Best VR headset for 2020