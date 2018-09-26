Facebook's Oculus Go is getting YouTube VR

James Martin/CNET

Widening the types of videos you can watch in Facebook's Oculus virtual reality devices, Oculus said the YouTube VR -- with its 800,000 VR videos -- is coming to its entry-level Oculus Go VR headsets and it would be adding NBA pro basketball games to Oculus Venues in the fall.

The announcements take baby steps toward addressing one of virtual reality's underlying weakness: scarcity of killer content to win people into an unfamiliar computing format. VR has been one technology's most hyped trends but widespread adoption of VR has been elusive. Without a gotta-see-it experience compelling them to try it, consumers have resisted pouring hundreds of dollars into headsets like those from Oculus.

Now playing: Watch this: YouTube and NBA coming to Oculus

The company made the announcement its annual Oculus Connect developer conference during a keynote address. Earlier in the presentation, Oculus unveiled its next-generation standalone VR headset, Oculus Quest, which will be available in the spring for $399. That model bridges the gap between the high-end, PC-connected Oculus Rift and the entry-level $199 Oculus Go, which was introduced earlier this year.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Apple: See what's up with the tech giant as it readies new iPhones and more.