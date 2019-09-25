Facebook's Oculus Connect VR conference Day 1: How to watch

James Martin/CNET

This year, Facebook clearly has something up its sleeves for its upcoming Oculus Connect conference.

Every year, the social networking giant holds a developer conference in San Jose to bring together the virtual reality community while also announcing its big initiatives for the coming year. In 2018, that was the announcement of the Oculus Quest headset, a $399 device that doesn't have any wires nor does it need a powerful computer to run its apps. In 2017, it announced the Oculus Go, a $199 entry-level wireless device designed with minimal power, but for the masses.

This year, the rumors have been light about new hardware. Instead, the focus will likely be on software. As in new games, like Lucasarts next installment in its well-received Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, and a big-budget new game from Electronic Arts.

There's also indications Oculus may have new VR technologies on tap. On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of what looked to be his hands in VR, spelling out an abbreviation for the event -- OC6 -- to his Facebook page.

Putting the final touches on my talk for Oculus Connect tomorrow. I'm excited to share our latest work in augmented and virtual reality. Tune in here at 10am PT to watch the keynote live. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

When



The event is due to kick off with what's usually Mark Zuckerberg's opening keynote at 10 a.m. PT / 1 pm.m ET on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Where

Oculus Connect will be streamed live on OculusConnect.com, as well as on the group's Facebook page (of course). You can also watch the livestream below.