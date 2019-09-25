Facebook's Oculus conference is filled with Star Wars, hand tracking and Medal of Honor: Everything announced

James Martin/CNET

Facebook is focused on giving you more reasons to try virtual reality. Over the next year, it'll bring new sci-fi-inspired capabilities to its headsets, allowing you to control the devices with your hands.

During its Oculus Connect conference Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will offer new capabilities for its Oculus Quest headset. The wireless $399 Quest will be able to sense your hands, the company said, and it'll be able to reproduce them in the virtual world without the need for controllers.

"The hardware is getting out of the way, and with each step, we're getting to a more immersive and natural experience," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO, during a presentation at his company's Oculus Connect developer conference in San Jose Wednesday. "The first time you just wiggle your fingers and you see that full range of motion in your hands, it takes the experience to a whole new level."

The social networking giant hosts an annual developers conference in San Jose, California, to bring together the virtual reality community while also announcing its big initiatives for the coming year. In 2018, Facebook announced the Oculus Quest headset, a $399 device that doesn't have wires and doesn't need a powerful computer to run its apps. In 2017, it announced the Oculus Go, a $199 entry-level wireless device designed with minimal power, but for the masses.

The hand tracking this year wasn't the only big announcement, though. Facebook also announced a new feature coming later this year allowing its Oculus Quest headset to plug into a computer, streaming richer and more detailed visuals to the headset. That means the Quest will be able to run better looking and more complex games than it can relying on its onboard computers.

Here's a list of all the big announcements from the event:

