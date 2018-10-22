Facebook's Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe is leaving

James Martin/CNET

Brendan Iribe, the co-founder of Facebook-owned Oculus, is leaving the virtual reality company.

In a post on Facebook, Iribe said that he'll be taking his time off to "recharge, reflect and be creative."

He's the latest executive to leave Facebook, which has been grappling with privacy and security concerns.

So much has happened since the day we founded Oculus in July 2012. I never could have imagined how much we would... Posted by Brendan Trexler Iribe on Monday, October 22, 2018

This story is developing...