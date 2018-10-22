Facebook's Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe is leaving

Brendan Iribe, the co-founder of Facebook-owned Oculus, is leaving the virtual reality company.
In a post on Facebook, Iribe said that he'll be taking his time off to "recharge, reflect and be creative."
He's the latest executive to leave Facebook, which has been grappling with privacy and security concerns.
This story is developing...
