Facebook's New Year's resolution isn't going great (The 3:59, Ep. 349)

On today's podcast, we talk about Facebook earnings, Twitter bots, home security for your internet of things gadgets, and Intel drones.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says users are spending roughly 50 million fewer hours daily on Facebook. 

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Facebook works to fix itself. It's not going great. (The 3:59 Ep. 349)

