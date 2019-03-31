Facebook is finally explaining how it organizes your news feed

Facebook

Social media algorithms are notoriously mysterious. Facebook wants to change that.

The tech giant announced on Sunday via a blog a "Why am I seeing this post?" feature that explains why a post from a friend, group or page is popping up on your news feed. It's an expansion of sorts to 2014's "Why am I seeing this ad?", which served the same function but exclusively for ads.

"This is the first time that we've built information on how ranking works directly into the app," Facebook product manager Ramya Sethuraman said in the blog. "You'll be able to tap on posts and ads in news feed, get context on why they're appearing and take action to further personalize what you see."

Though it was announced a day prior to April 1, the new feature is not a April Fool's Joke, a Facebook spokesperson said to CNET. It'll begin rolling out this week and be available to all Facebook users by mid May, the spokesperson said.

The function will show you what data was used to prioritised the post on your feed. How often you like a person's posts and how often you engage with different mediums like video, photo or text were two given examples of information used to shape a post's prominence.

Sethuraman said in the blog that you'll be able to let Facebook know which metrics to count with the most weight when deciding what shows up on your feed and where.

This move for more transparency comes soon after Mark Zuckerberg wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post explaining that Facebook may need regulations to help address their "massive responsibilities."

"Lawmakers often tell me we have too much power over speech," Zuckerberg writes, "and frankly I agree. I've come to believe that we shouldn't make so many important decisions about speech on our own."

Later in the piece, he says, "We need a more active role for governments and regulators."