Facebook's new Study app pays to track what you do on your phone

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook has a new app out that will pay users for data on how they use apps on their phone.

Study From Facebook is the social media company's way to learn how people use mobile apps. According to its page, participants will be paid for agreeing to share their apps usage data such as what apps are installed on the phone, how much time do they spend using those apps and what devices are being used.

Not anyone can participate in Study. Facebook will run ads about Study on its platform and elsewhere. Those who click on the ad will provide details about themselves that will determine if they're selected, and a Facebook account is not required. If selected, individuals will receive an invite to download the app, which will not work without that invite. The company is working with Applause who is handling some of the logistics of the program.

There were no specifics provided on how much those chosen would receive as compensation for their info.

As for why Facebook wants this data, the company says it will use the info to better improve its own products. The social media platform also said it will not collect user IDs, passwords or other shareable content like messages.

Back in January, Facebook shut down its Facebook Research app that paid $20 a month to people sharing their usage data with the company since 2016. Onavo was another Facebook app that the company pulled from app stores in February after it violated Apple's privacy guidelines.