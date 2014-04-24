Facebook's got 'Moves' for fitness tracking

CNET Update is clicking coupons:

In this episode of Update, we explore the many ambitions of Facebook. It wants to be your physical trainer, with the purchase of the Moves app. (If it can't help you get fit, it'll at least make money off your health data.) Facebook wants to be a real-time news service with FB Newswire. (And let's not forget Paper.) It's your telephone service with Messenger. It's plotting to be a flying-drone Internet provider and master of virtual reality.

Facebook tried to be a phone, but that didn't work out. And it tried to be your e-mail. When you add it up, looks like Facebook wants to be Google. But Google has struggled to be Facebook. The creator of the Google+ social network, Vic Gundotra, is leaving Google after eight years with the company. Does this mean trouble for the future of Google+?

And watch today's video to learn how the Amazon Prime Pantry plans to ship pickles to your door. Digital coupons may take the sting out of the extra $6 shipping fee, but you better plan ahead. It could be another five days before you get your groceries.

