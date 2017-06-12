Facebook's first original show may be one canceled by MTV

Screenshot of MTV trailer

Facebook's first stab at original content may be with a show that was canceled by MTV after one season.

The social networking giant is nearing a deal to create a second season for the show "Loosely Exactly Nicole," according to the Hollywood Reporter. The comedy, featuring actress Nicole Byer, was canceled four months ago by MTV.

The publication said "Loosely Exactly Nicole" launched on the network in September with just 360,000 total viewers. It wrapped up in October with fewer than 150,000, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Facebook declined to comment.

This would mark Facebook's first efforts to make its own content, not just broadcast videos from others. Video is crucial for Facebook as the social network tries to get people to spend more time on its site. CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees the format as the future of his company and has said we're entering a "golden age for live video."

Facebook in December said it was exploring funding some of its own original video content. That included scripted and unscripted content and sports.

Here's a description of "Loosely Exactly Nicole" from MTV: