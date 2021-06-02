Facebook's F8 developer conference returns: How to watch

James Martin/CNET

Facebook executives are expected to give another glimpse into the social media giant's future on Wednesday at the company's mostly annual developer conference, which is being live streamed online.

The one-day virtual event is another chance for the social network to showcase how it's working with app developers even as it continues to try to repair its battered image. From misinformation and privacy mishaps, Facebook has grappled with its fair share of scandals in recent years. During the coronavirus pandemic, the social network has doubled down on video calling, online shopping and augmented reality as people spend more of their time online.

Like other tech companies, Facebook canceled what typically is the company's biggest event of the year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't expected to deliver the keynote as he usually does at F8, but he could still make an appearance. The event's agenda includes sessions on creating messaging experiences for businesses, signaling that Facebook is doubling down on its e-commerce efforts as online shopping grows. There's also a session scheduled for augmented reality video calling, another focus of Facebook as it competes with video conferencing app Zoom, Google and other video chat tools.

You can watch the event for free on Facebook's page for developers. The keynote is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. PT. CNET will also be live blogging during the event so check back for updates.