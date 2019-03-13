Facebook's data-sharing deals under criminal probe

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into controversial deals Facebook struck to share its users' data with dozens of tech companies without the users' knowledge, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

A New York grand jury has subpoenaed records from two smartphone makers involved in the partnerships, anonymous sources described as familiar with the requests told the Times. Data shared without users' knowledge included friends' names, genders and birth dates.

Facebook admitted in June it provided dozens of tech companies with special access to user data after publicly saying it restricted such access in 2015. However, Facebook continued sharing information with 61 hardware and software makers after it said it discontinued the practice in May 2015, it said in June.

The disclosure was included in 747 pages of documents given to Congress in response to hundreds of questions about data privacy posed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg by members of Congress in April. Zuckerberg's testimony before both the Senate and House came as the social network deal with a scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a digital consultancy that improperly accessed personal information on up to 87 million Facebook users, prompting a backlash that raised questions about whether Facebook can be trusted to protect the personal information of its 2 billion users.

News of the controversial agreements emerged in June when the New York Times reported that Facebook had agreed to provide access to large amounts of user data to at least 60 different device makers -- including companies like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and BlackBerry.

Facebook said it granted a special "one-time" six-month extension to companies that ranged from AOL to package-delivery service United Parcel Service to dating app Hinge so they could come into compliance with the social network's new privacy policy and create their own versions of Facebook for their devices.

Facebook and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.