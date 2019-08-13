Facebook's mobile dark mode is getting closer

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook Messenger added its dark mode earlier this year, and we're getting the first signs that the social network's main app will follow suit. Reliable researcher Jane Manchun Wong found that Facebook is testing a darker color scheme on the Android version of its app.

However, she noted that this feature seems to be in an "early stage of development" -- it's only appearing on the app's Groups tab and some dark text displaying against a dark background, making it tough to read. So it might be a while before Facebook's mobile dark mode gets a wide rollout.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 3:01 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:20 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.