CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Facebook's mobile dark mode is getting closer

The social network is testing the moodier color scheme on Android.

facebook-logo-2

You might be able to go dark in Facebook's main Android app in the near future.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook Messenger added its dark mode earlier this year, and we're getting the first signs that the social network's main app will follow suit. Reliable researcher Jane Manchun Wong found that Facebook is testing a darker color scheme on the Android version of its app.

However, she noted that this feature seems to be in an "early stage of development" -- it's only appearing on the app's Groups tab and some dark text displaying against a dark background, making it tough to read. So it might be a while before Facebook's mobile dark mode gets a wide rollout.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Facebook's Messenger Kids, a version of the messaging app designed for 6- to 12-year-olds, came under scrutiny from US lawmakers after a flaw let children chat with people who hadn't been approved by their parents.

First published at 3:01 a.m. PT.
Updated at 3:20 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.

Now playing: Watch this: Google updates Maps with AR, Facebook tests new video...
1:30
Next Article: There are 9 Galaxy phones you can buy now. Here's how to tell them apart