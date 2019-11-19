Facebook's Black Friday Oculus and Portal sale: $50 off, or Quest plus free Star Wars

ILMxLab

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Facebook makes products, in case you didn't know: Oculus VR headsets, and the Portal line of video-chat tablets and cameras. FWIW, they'll be on sale through the holidays, but maybe not at the deals you were looking for.

The best VR headset of the year, and a CNET Editor's Choice, is the Oculus Quest. Bad news: it won't be on sale this holiday. Good news: it's being bundled with $30 in free Star Wars games as part of a Black Friday promotion.

Star Wars: Vader Immortal, a $10-an-episode three-part exclusive cinematic experience that's a great ride and excellent demo of what Oculus Quest can do, can be redeemed for free if you buy the Quest from November 21st at 9AM PT through January 31st, 2020. The final chapter arrives this week: I've been playing it, and it's great.

The more limited-time deals are on the $50 (and $30 off) deals, running from November 28 to December 2.

Oculus Rift S: $349 ($399)

$349 ($399) Oculus Go 32GB: $149 ($199)

$149 ($199) Oculus Go 64GB: $199 ($249)

$199 ($249) Portal: $129 (normally $179)

$129 (normally $179) Portal Mini: $79 (normally $129)

$79 (normally $129) Portal TV: $99 (normally $149)

$99 (normally $149) Portal +: $249 (normally $279)

Keep in mind: the Oculus Rift requires compatible gaming PC to work, and Oculus Go, Facebook's lower-end standalone VR headset, runs different apps from the newer Quest and it's stationary, lacking move-around-the-room full-motion tracking.

As for Facebook's Portal devices, keep in mind that Portal is locked to Facebook, and we don't even recommend you consider the Portal TV (though you are, of course, welcome to disagree).