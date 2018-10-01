Facebook's Asia team moves to gigantic new headquarters in Singapore

Zoey Chong/CNET

Facebook has big plans to grow in the Asia Pacific region.

On Tuesday, the social media giant celebrated its move to a new, bigger space in Singapore, which will serve as Facebook's regional headquarters, it announced in a press release.

Moving from its previous home in South Beach Tower, Facebook now has 260,000 square feet across four levels in its new Marina One digs. Facebook's Singapore and regional teams, consisting of about 1,000 people, will be housed in the space, which can hold up to 3,000 workstations, Facebook's vice president of Asia Pacific, Dan Neary, said in a presentation. The space is also home to Facebook's first partner center in Asia.

The move comes as Facebook ramps up operations in Asia, including its first data centre in the region. The 11-storey, 170,000 square metre centre, located in Singapore, will cost Facebook $1 billion.

In addition to the move, Facebook also announced it will launch a second data innovation startup programme, called Startup Station Singapore, in collaboration with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority.

"Asia Pacific is incredibly important to Facebook. Out of the 2.2 billion people who are on our platform monthly, 894 million are here in Asia Pacific," said Neary.

"Singapore is key to our continued growth in the region, and we are honoured to work with and support some incredible partners in the public and private sector to drive Singapore's economic, innovation, and community goals," he added.

Facebook's upgrade comes after it expanded its presence in London with a new building at its Menlo Park headquarters last month, where it also set up a war room designed to monitor what's going on with upcoming elections in the states and Brazil.

