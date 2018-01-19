Facebook to prioritize news from 'high quality' and 'trustworthy' sources

James Martin/CNET

Facebook is shaking up your news feed yet again.

After announcing last week that it will prioritize posts from friends and family members over brands and publishers, the social media site will also begin focusing on news that comes from "trusted sources."

In a statement posted to -- where else? -- his Facebook page, CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that although posts from news publications will make up small amount of a user's news feed (about four percent), his company isn't up to the task of choosing which sources are trustworthy or not.

So, Facebook will ask us to choose instead.

The way it will work is that as part of ongoing quality surveys Facebook asks users, it will begin asking if people know a news source, and whether they trust it. Ultimately, he said, it will help the company determine what's a broadly trustworthy source and what isn't.

"There's too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarization in the world today," wrote Zuckerberg. "Social media enables people to spread information faster than ever before, and if we don't specifically tackle these problems, then we end up amplifying them."

The move marks Facebook's latest move to respond to concerns its service was twisted into a propaganda machine during the 2016 US election. While some new publishers have abused Facebook's algorithm, enticing the company's audience of more than 2 billion people to click like and share on sensation and click-bait headlines, the past year we learned the company's powerful audience can also be used to spread false and malicious stories.

Seeing Zuckerberg make the announcement on his own Facebook page is also significant. While he hasn't gone to Capitol Hill to publicly testify about how his service was abused, he has made it his goal to spend this year "fix"ing issues that have spread on his service like hate and abuse. He said his goal is, "making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent."

Originally published Jan. 19 at 1:08 p.m. PT.

Updated 1:33 p.m. PT: Added background.