Facebook will stop using phone numbers for friend suggestions

Facebook will stop the practice of using phone numbers meant for two-factor authentication to suggest friends you may know. It's part of its efforts to clean up its privacy practices, Reuters reported Thursday. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Facebook was using two-factor authentication data like phone numbers and email addresses for targeted advertising, too.

Facebook stopped using phone numbers for advertising as of June and will now stop using the information to suggest people you may know, Reuters said. According to the report, it's part of Facebook's privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which cost the social media giant a record $5 billion.

Facebook confirmed the change in an emailed statement.

"Based on feedback from the privacy and security communities, we have started updating our two-factor authentication feature so that phone numbers people add here won't be used to suggest friends," a spokesperson told CNET.

The overhaul of the use of personal two-factor authentication data will start in Pakistan, Ecuador, Libya, Ethiopia and Cambodia this week, Reuters reported, before being expanded globally in 2020.

Earlier Thursday, it was also revealed that over 267 million Facebook user IDs, phone numbers and names were exposed online. Security researcher Bob Diachenko discovered the user data on Dec. 14. The personal information was available in a database that anyone with the right web address could access.

