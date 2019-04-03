Facebook will no longer ask for people's email passwords

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook will quit asking for email passwords as a means to verify new accounts.

The social network gave "a very small group of people" signing up for new accounts the option of entering the password to their outside email, the Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

"These passwords are not stored by Facebook," a company spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement.

"People can always choose instead to confirm their account with a code sent to their phone or a link sent to their email. That said, we understand the password verification option isn't the best way to go about this, so we are going to stop offering it."