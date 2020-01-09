Facebook will let you see fewer political ads but won't stop micro-targeting

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook on Thursday revealed a handful of updates it says will increase transparency and control around political ads, but stood firm its policy to allow politicians to lie in ads on the social network.

The company plans to add a new control that will let people see fewer political and social issue ads on Facebook and Instagram. The feature will build on options already available in users' Ad Preferences settings, said Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management, in a blog post. Facebook said it'll be available starting in early summer in the US, and will eventually expand to more locations.

While Facebook is letting people choose to limit the ads they see, it reiterated that private companies shouldn't be making decisions about political ads and called for industry-wide regulation.

"In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies," said Leathern. "We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized acnd debated in public."

These latest changes highlight the challenges Facebook faces as it tries to do more to combat misinformation ahead of the 2020 US elections. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives have defended Facebook's decision to let politicians lie in ads even amid mounting criticism from civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers.

