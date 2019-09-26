Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook will begin hiding likes on Friday, where the number of reactions, views and likes will be only visible to a post's author. The test will begin in Australia, the social media giant confirmed Thursday, and includes ads.

Facebook

"We are running a limited test where like, reaction and video view counts are made private across Facebook," a Facebook spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement Thursday.

Facebook added it would "gather feedback to understand whether this change will improve people's experiences."

Facebook first flagged it might experiment with hiding likes earlier in September, after testing it on Instagram this year. In August, Facebook said the Instagram test was to "remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive" on Instagram, and it was "excited by the early test results."

As of July, Instagram like counts were hidden in seven countries: Australia, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy and Japan.