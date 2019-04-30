Facebook will be overrun by the dead in 2100, study says

James Martin/CNET

A new study found the number of deceased Facebook users will outnumber living users before the end of the century.

The Oxford study, called "Are the dead taking over Facebook? A Big Data approach to the future of death online," calculated the user growth of the social media platform and determined at its current growth rate that 4.9 billion users will be dead by 2100. Even if Facebook doesn't continue growing at the same rate, the number will be 1.4 billion by the same year.

The study focused on all Facebook profiles belonging to deceased users, not just memorialized accounts. A majority of these deceased users will come from non-Western countries, primarily from Asia, according to the study.

The study was published on April 23 in the Big Data & Society journal. Earlier this month, Facebook reported having 2.38 billion users that log on every month.

While the focus of the study talks about the number of dead users, the researchers stressed the importance of curating this vast amount of data from real people. "These profiles are becoming part of our collective record as a species, and may prove invaluable to future generations," the researchers concluded.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the study, but the company will likely mention its growth in its F8 2019 developer conference happening this week.