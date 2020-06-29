Facebook, Instagram widen money-making tools for creators

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Facebook is expanding the ways that people can make money from their audience on the social network, the company said Monday in a blog post. As the coronavirus pandemic scuttles in-person events, the company has started inviting some people running Facebook pages to use tools designed to create, promote, host and monetize live events.

The paid online events product will expand in the coming weeks, the company said.

It's also allowing users on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, to sign into some Facebook revenue-focused tools and products using their Instagram credentials, including the company's Creator Studio. Facebook is also expanding access to Brand Collabs Manager, which helps creators get sponsors that they plug in their posts and to manage those deals more easily across both Facebook and Instagram.

Creator Studio is getting new features: video insights will include Live and Stars performance, a new Video Details Explorer dashboard has traffic sources insights for each video, and the product will relay hourly metrics for the first 48 hours after a video is published. The Creator Studio app recently added the ability to publish and schedule Facebook posts from the app itself and also is adding comment insights with details about how a creator's own comments can spur wider reach.

Facebook has also widened access to fan subscriptions, which support creators through a monthly recurring payment, and stars, which are paid signs of support by fans in the comments of a video. Creators can also now set a stars goal that appears as a permanent overlay in videos, and stars can now be set up with automated thank you cards and other tools in Creator Studio.

Creators can now put advertising on 60- to 180-second videos, with image and post-roll ads. The company said it's developed ad formats for live video, including a new type of mid-roll ad that plays in the main video player during the live stream while the broadcast keeps playing in a smaller window.