Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to testify before Congress for a second time

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will testify before Congress for a second time. Haugen will appear Wednesday at a hearing to deliberate possible changes to Section 230, a key internet law that protects social media companies from lawsuits over content that users post.

The hearing, titled "Holding Big Tech Accountable: Targeted Reforms to Tech's Legal Immunity," will take place under the auspices of the technology subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Also testifying will be Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and Common Sense Media CEO James Steyer.

Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, first testified before the Senate Commerce Committee in October after she leaked thousands of internal documents about the company to The Wall Street Journal. Haugen urged US lawmakers to provide more active oversight of the social network, contending that Facebook's platforms "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

Facebook, now known as Meta, has denied the accusations, noting that it has more than 40,000 people working on safety and security. About 3.58 billion people use Facebook and its services every month.