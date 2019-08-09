Facebook wants to give you a dedicated news section

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook reportedly plans to launch a feature later this fall to offer people "trustworthy news." A dedicated news tab will appear prominently alongside core features like news feed, Messenger and Watch, according to CNBC.

Facebook confirmed its plans to CNBC after The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that the social network had approached news outlets -- including ABC News, Dow Jones, The Washington Post and Bloomberg -- and offered to pay as much as $3 million to license content for its news tab.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook, along with Twitter and other social networks, have been stepping up their efforts to combat the spread of fake news on their platforms after facing criticism for not doing enough. In April, Facebook outlined new steps to stop misinformation, scams and other "problematic" content from going viral on the platform, with some of the changes applying to private Facebook groups.

However, fake news continues to thrive. A study earlier this year by the Pew Research Center found 60% of US adults who prefer getting news through social media said they had shared false information. And the vast majority of Americans say they sometimes or often encounter fake news, according to Pew.