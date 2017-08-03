Claudia Cruz/CNET

Facebook is fighting an uphill battle against fake news, but it might finally have a solution: machine learning.

The social network has been plagued with hoax news stories for the last two years, an issue that founder Mark Zuckerberg initially wrote off, claiming it had no outcome on the 2016 presidential election. Facebook has since taken more responsibility for tackling fake news, saying on Thursday that it would double down on fake news with updated machine learning to detect hoaxes and send them to third-party fact checkers.

We talk about what advantages the bots have over humans for Facebook and look at Zuckerberg's latest hire: Joel Benenson, Hillary Clinton's former chief strategist.

What could this mean for the Facebook founder's non-presidential campaign? You'll have to listen to find out.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Facebook wants to fight fake news with bots (The 3:59, Ep. 261) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher