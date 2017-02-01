Facebook video could be coming to a television near you

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Your aimless channel surfing could lead you right to Facebook video.

Facebook is working on an app for television set-top boxes like Apple's video streaming device Apple TV, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Facebook, which has 1.79 billion monthly active users, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the timing of the app or where else it might be available.

The app could bring Facebook video right into living rooms. It's another way the social network is pushing video these days. The company introduced live video streaming in April 2016, it's been testing the placement of ads in videos, and as of January, it's even testing a feature similar to Snapchat Stories, where users can share videos and photos for 24 hours before those items disappear.