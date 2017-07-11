Facebook video gets official PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds streams

Enlarge Image Bluehole

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be the subject of four monthly broadcasts on Facebook. While the game is already a certifiable hit with streamers and viewers on other platforms like Twitch, Facebook's exclusive deal points to the social media company's continued push for live video and gaming content. Previously, gaming stalwart Blizzard added one-button Facebook video streaming functionality to its games too.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a 100-person battle royal, last-man-standing shooter. Parachute onto an island with nothing but the clothes on your back, and outlast 99 other competitors. Recently, it was the bestselling game on Steam, despite still selling at full price during one of the deep-discounted Steam sale periods. Right now, despite being in early access, it's sold more than 4 million copies.

Bluehole Studios, the developer behind Battlegrounds, said that the broadcasts will show off different gameplay elements. While initially it'll be in-house, the team also plans to work with community members on the videos.

"This new initiative with Facebook will bring our passionate fan base closer to our development team," said Bluehole's Vice President and Executive Producer Chang Han.

Whether or not the game will resonate with Facebook's huge audience in the same way it has on Twitch and with players is unclear, but the move speaks to Facebook's commitment to claim a piece of that pie.