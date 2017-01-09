Facebook could drop ads in the middle of videos

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Photo by James Martin/CNET

Ads might find a new home in the videos you watch on Facebook.

Facebook will start testing mid-roll ads, or ads placed in the middle of a video, Recode reported Monday. The ads will run once a viewer has watched at least 20 seconds of a video that runs at least 90 seconds.

While that might not be the most convenient news for viewers, video publishers will reportedly be getting 55 percent of ad sales from those videos.

Facebook declined to comment on the testing.

This isn't the first time Facebook has toyed with mid-roll ads. In August, the company tested placing short ads inside certain Facebook Live videos.