Facebook user posts 'Deadpool' movie, faces three years in prison

A man who allegedly uploaded a copy of the Marvel movie "Deadpool" to his Facebook page a week after it hit theaters was charged in California Tuesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Trevon Maurice Franklin from Fresno, California allegedly uploaded the movie in February 2016 under the name "Tre-Von M. King." Prosecutors say the film was watched 5 million times in the two days before it was taken down.

Franklin is charged with "reproducing and distributing a copyrighted work" which carries a maximum penalty of three years in federal prison.

"Deadpool" was a surprise smash hit for 20th Century Fox, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. "Deadpool 2" is expected to debut in 2018, helmed by David Leitch, director of cult action movie "John Wick."