Facebook user phone numbers still online

An unsecured cloud server containing Facebook user phone numbers is still available online, a day after the world's largest social network said a similar database had been removed. Elliott Murray, a cybersecurity researcher in the UK, found a database live on Thursday that he believes contains the same data Facebook said was scraped from a now-defunct feature that was meant to let users look each other up by phone number.

Murray was able to match multiple known Facebook users' phone numbers provided by CNET with the correct names in the publicly accessible database. Facebook said Wednesday it estimates that about 200 million users were affected by the exposed information.

The exposed data could put users at risk of scam phone calls and other fraud, said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. A phone number combined with your name and any public information on your Facebook profile could help scammers convince you they're legitimate. Velasquez suggests making your social media profiles private whenever possible.

"Then the scammer is probably not even going to bother with you because they would go after the low hanging fruit," Velasquez said.

Exposed cloud servers are also a widespread problem. As organizations move their databases online, they often lack the expertise to do so securely. That means data that should be password protected can be accessed by anyone with a browser and the correct IP address. Researchers now sleuth the internet looking for unsecured databases, which have revealed swathes of demographic details, sensitive health records and information on job hunters.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has cracked down on scraping user data from its features as well. In May, it revoked the access of an Indian recruitment website called Chtrbox from its API after an exposed database indicated the company had scraped Instagram user data.

The exposed Facebook user phone numbers came to light in a TechCrunch report Wednesday, which said researcher Sanyam Jain had discovered the data online.

Murray, who is CEO of cybersecurity company WebProtect, said he also encountered similar data. Checking for it again Thursday, he saw the same types of data pop up in an unsecured database. It is "almost certainly the same data" that was found in the database that was previously taken down, Murray said.

"Databases of this scale don't come often and it's clear from the data contained that the two match," Murray said.

Facebook didn't immediately provide a comment. The company told CNET in a statement Wednesday that there's no indication individual users' accounts were breached.

CNET's Stephen Shankland contributed to this story. This is a developing story...