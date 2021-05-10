Facebook urged by state attorneys general to scrap kids Instagram project

Sarah Tew/CNET

The National Association of Attorneys General sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pressuring the company to shutter plans for a version of Instagram for kids under 13 years of age. Over 40 state attorneys general signed the 6-page letter.

"Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms," the letter said.

The signees agreed that using social media could be detrimental to children's health and wellbeing, especially if they're not prepared to navigate the accompanying challenges. The letter also noted that social media sites exploit users fear of missing out (FOMO) and can lead to body dissatisfaction, as well as low self esteem. In addition, the attorneys general said that children don't have a developed understanding of privacy, which could cause future problems related to the permanency of the internet.

"They are also simply too young to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including inappropriate content and online relationships where other users, including predators, can cloak their identities using the anonymity of the internet," the letter said.

