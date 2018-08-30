Facebook, Twitter, Google at Senate Intelligence Committee: Watch live Sept. 5

Round 2 of Silicon Valley's Capitol Hill hearings is about to begin. This time, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have been confirmed to attend, while Alphabet's media-shy CEO Larry Page hasn't yet said whether he'll go.

The Senate Intelligence Committee's title for the hearing is "Foreign influence operations and their use of social media platforms," which makes sense considering the committee is still investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. That, and the fact that tech companies have already identified and shut down hundreds of accounts attempting to interfere with the US midterm elections being held Nov. 6, means there's likely a lot to talk about.

But don't expect all the questions to focus on those topics. When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill in April after acknowledging that up to 87 million user's private information may have been sold to the political consultancy Cabridge Analytica, he didn't just discuss privacy issues. Lawmakers asked about everything from data collection practices to concerns about censorship of conservative voices.

When?

Wednesday, Sept. 5: 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT.

Where?

We'll have the livestream right here, so you can follow along in real time.

The event itself is happening in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. The CNET team will be there on the ground covering it live.

