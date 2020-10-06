CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple's next online-only launch, iPhone 12 expected Nobel Prize in medicine CDC acknowledges COVID-19 airborne transmission Stimulus check updates Henry Cavill teases The Witcher season 2 iPhone 12 rumors Prime Day tips

Facebook, Twitter block Trump post for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

The president's post compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.

Listen
- 00:58
trump-gettyimages-1278689183

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday both took action against a post from President Donald Trump that falsely suggested the seasonal flu was more deadly than COVID-19. Facebook removed the post, while Twitter hid the post behind a warning message that says it violated the site's rules "about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19." Twitter said it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible but that engagements would be significantly limited. 

Facebook and Twitter both have rules against coronavirus misinformation that could lead to harm, such as claiming a certain group is immune or promoting unproven cures such as drinking bleach. Facebook has been under fire for not sending posts from politicians to fact-checkers. Politicians, though, aren't exempted from the social network's rules against coronavirus misinformation. 

In August, Facebook and Twitter pulled down videos posted on Trump's accounts for spreading harmful coronavirus misinformation. 

Facebook and the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. 

More to come.