Facebook TV could debut in August with cheap, shorter clips

Getty Images

Get ready to watch even more video, er "TV," on Facebook.

The social media and advertising giant will reportedly debut its first Facebook TV episodes this August. The initial examples will consist of cheaper short-form programs, according to a Bloomberg report. Higher-end shows will come later.

The new programs will be displayed outside of a user's default news feed in a new section dedicated to video. It will feature a mix of user generated and original content.

The report says Facebook aims for a quality level higher than YouTube, but not directly competitive with creators like Netflix and HBO.

Like Netflix, YouTube (with Red) and others, however, Facebook is paying for the creation of original programming. It reportedly has signed deals with Buzzfeed and Vox as well as social-cause-focused Attn and Group Nine Media (known for Thrillist, NowThis and The Dodo). The companies will make scripted shows running about 20 to 30 minutes as well as shorter clips lasting 5 to 10 minutes, and Facebook will own the longer episodes but not the shorter clips. All the video will include commercials.

A report last month tagged the cancelled MTV show "Loosely Exactly Nicole," as the first Facebook TV original program.

