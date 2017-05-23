Facebook anti-Clinton ads? FEC member probes Russia link

Getty Images

A member of the US Federal Election Commission is calling for the watchdog agency to look into possible Russian purchases of ads on Facebook to spread damaging stories about Hillary Clinton ahead of November's election, according to a report by Politico.

Possible Russian interference in the US presidential election has spawned a web of investigations across the US government, including a high-profile FBI inquiry examining people involved with the campaign of President Donald Trump.

FEC commissioner Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat, said she saw the potential for a violation but wasn't prejudging "anything that could potentially come before me," according to the Politico report.

Neither the White House nor Facebook immediately responded to messages seeking comment.