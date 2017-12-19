Facebook

Facebook is trying to make sure you're safer when you use its services.

The social network on Tuesday unveiled new tools aimed at curbing abuse and bullying on its platform.

One tool makes sure that when you block someone who's been harassing you, that person can't simply create a new account and continue to harass you. Facebook will do that by looking at various signals, like that person's IP address.

Another new tool will let you automatically ignore messages from a contact on the chat app Facebook Messenger, without actually blocking that person. That's because sometimes blocking an abuser can just make the abuse worse. When you choose the ignore option, the messages go straight to your filtered messages folder, and not your inbox. That way, you or someone else can review the messages to see if there is any risk of danger. Right now, the feature is only available for one on one conversations, but Facebook said it will soon be available for group conversations too.

The new features come as social networks clamor to stop regular abuse on their platforms. For example, Twitter has updated its community guidelines to reduce hateful content, and on Monday banned at least 20 notable accounts violating the rules.

Facebook, meanwhile, has been grappling on the effect it can have on people's well-being. The social network admitted last week that Facebook can play a negative role if you tend to scroll on through your feed passively and isolated, without interacting with other people or sharing messages. To that end, Facebook last week also introduced a "snooze" feature, which lets you mute annoying friends for up to 30 days.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.