Facebook to reportedly ban deepfakes ahead of 2020 US election

Facebook reportedly plans to prohibit users from posting deepfakes, or videos manipulated to show people doing or saying something they didn't. The move is intended to stop the spread of misinformation on the social network ahead of the 2020 US election.

But the new policy, which could be revealed as early as Tuesday, won't ban all manipulated videos, according to the Washington Post. The new guidelines appear to still allow videos like the doctored clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that went viral on the network last year.

Deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to make it appear as if politicians, celebrities and others are doing or saying something they didn't, are a big headache for tech giants trying to combat misinformation. Deepfakes have already been created of Kim Kardashian, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former President Barack Obama, and lawmakers and US intelligence agencies worry they could be used to meddle in elections.

Facebook's new policy will prohibit videos that are "edited or synthesized" by techniques such as AI that aren't easy to identify as fake, the Post reported, citing unidentified sources. But it appears that videos edited for satire or parody would be exempt from the new policy, the newspaper reported.

Social media companies have different approaches to misleading videos. In May, videos of Pelosi were doctored to make it seem as if she was drunkenly slurring her words. YouTube, which has a policy against "deceptive practices," took down the Pelosi video. Facebook showed information from fact-checkers and reduced the spread of the video, although it acknowledged it could have acted more swiftly. Twitter didn't pull down the Pelosi video either.

Facebook's previous rules didn't require that content posted to the social media giant be true, but the company has been working to reduce the distribution of inauthentic content. Previously, if fact-checkers determined the video to be misleading, distribution could be significantly curbed by demoting it in users' News Feeds.

In September, Facebook said it was teaming up with Microsoft, the Partnership on AI and academics from six colleges to create a challenge to help improve detection of deepfakes.The challenge was announced after the US intelligence community's 2019 Worldwide Threat Assessment warned that adversaries would probably attempt to use deepfakes to influence people in the US and in allied nations.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNET's Queenie Wong contributed to this report.