Facebook to release a smartwatch next year, report says

Facebook

Facebook's rumored smartwatch could make its debut next summer. The social network plans to release a smartwatch that'll have two cameras for taking photos and video as well as health features like a heart rate monitor, according to a report Wednesday from The Verge, citing two people familiar with the project.

The first version of the smartwatch is expected to be released in the summer 2022, according to The Verge. It could reportedly cost around $400, though that price point may change. The smartwatch will support LTE connectivity and come in colors including white, black and gold, according to the report.

Facebook declined to comment but pointed to tweets from Andrew Bosworth, vice president of AR and VR at Facebook.

"We've said we want AR glasses to be truly useful—we're investing in technologies across the board that will make that interaction feel more natural and intuitive," Bosworth said in a tweet on Wednesday responding to the report. "This includes research like EMG, haptics, adaptive interfaces that could come together in a wrist-based form factor."

Bosworth added that "research doesn't always lead to product development," but said the company will share more when its ready.

Facebook has publicly discussed its work working on wrist-based technology that can sense neural signals and measure hand and finger gestures, with haptic feedback. The company has said it envisions this technology one day working alongside Facebook's upcoming AR smart glasses.

Earlier this year, The Information reported that Facebook was working on a smartwatch focused on messaging and health and fitness features.