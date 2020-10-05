Facebook to launch mental health portal to connect users to info, support

Facebook

As the coronavirus pandemic exacerbates mental health problems worldwide, Facebook is launching a new emotional health resource center with expert guides and information, to connect users of the social media platform and the other apps it owns with services and support, the company said in a blog post on Monday.

Emotional Health will be a centralized resource center on the Facebook app with tips and information from leading experts worldwide, including NAMI, Kids Help Phone and It's OK To Talk. The hub will be available globally, with information about your area from mental health officials.

You'll find mental health-related features across the other apps owned by Facebook as well. The World Health Organization Digital Stress Management Guide, which provides tips to reduce stress, is now available on the WHO Health Alert chatbot on WhatsApp. On Messenger, you'll find stickers designed with WHO to facilitate conversations about mental health, as well as suicide and self-harm prevention on the app through Crisis Text Line. And on Instagram, you'll find new mental well-being guides for teens and other groups.

