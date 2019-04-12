Facebook to diversify board of directors as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings departs

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook is shaking up its board of directors with more diversity.

The social media company said Friday that it had nominated Peggy Alford, PayPal's senior vice president of Core Markets, to its board of directors. If approved at the company's annual stockholders meeting in May, Alford would be the first African-American woman to serve on Facebook's board of director.

Facebook

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who has served on Facebook's board since 2011, isn't being nominated for reelection. Erskine Bowles, the president emeritus of the University of North Carolina, will also be leaving Facebook's board of directors.

Like other tech companies, Facebook has been under pressure to do more to diversify their board and a workforce that is made up of mostly white and Asian men.

"Peggy is one of those rare people who's an expert across many different areas — from business management to finance operations to product development," said Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. "I know she will have great ideas that help us address both the opportunities and challenges facing our company."